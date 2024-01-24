Back to top

Compared to Estimates, NBT (NBTB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) reported revenue of $137.66 million, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.87 million, representing a surprise of -0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NBT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.56 billion versus $12.61 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $38.49 million versus $40.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Bank owned life insurance income: $1.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.58 million.
  • Insurance services: $3.66 million versus $3.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Retirement plan administration fees: $11.23 million compared to the $12.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management: $9.15 million versus $8.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other: $2.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.01 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $4.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.97 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $99.84 million versus $98.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Card services income: $5.36 million versus $5.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for NBT here>>>

Shares of NBT have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

