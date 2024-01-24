Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Business First (BFST) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Business First (BFST - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.17 million, down 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Business First performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.4% compared to the 63.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $18.76 million compared to the $19.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Nonperforming Loans: $17.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.08 million.
  • Total interest-earning assets - Average: $6.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.10 billion.
  • Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total other income (Non-Interest Income): $6.41 million versus $8.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $53.76 million versus $54.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Business First here>>>

Shares of Business First have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise