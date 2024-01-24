Back to top

Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Western New England Bancorp (WNEB - Free Report) reported $18.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.7%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was -14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western New England Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 2.6% versus 2.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 78.3% compared to the 76% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $2.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.64 million.
  • Net interest income: $16.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.05 million.
Shares of Western New England Bancorp have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

