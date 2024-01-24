Steel Dynamics (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q4 Earnings
Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) reported $4.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.3%. EPS of $2.61 for the same period compares to $4.37 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.63, the EPS surprise was -0.76%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment: 150 KTon versus 155.14 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel: 1,090 $/ton compared to the 1,016.29 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication: 3,501 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,825.84 $/ton.
- Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions: 423.69 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 417.48 KTon.
- Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Structural and Rail Division: 407.18 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 426.27 KTon.
- Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Engineered Bar Products Division: 186.39 KTon versus 200.12 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
- Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Roanoke Bar Division: 117.24 KTon versus 133.62 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
- Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Steel of West Virginia: 87.54 KTon versus 91.96 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
- External Net Sales- Steel: $2.92 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
- External net sales- Steel Fabrication: $520.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $592.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.2%.
- External net sales- Metals Recycling: $488.07 million compared to the $494.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
- External net sales- All Other: $309.46 million compared to the $301.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.