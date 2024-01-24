Back to top

Compared to Estimates, QCR Holdings (QCRH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

QCR Holdings (QCRH - Free Report) reported $103.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.7%. EPS of $1.97 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.57 million, representing a surprise of +26.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how QCR Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP): 58.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.2%.
  • Net interest margin (GAAP): 2.9% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $7.63 billion versus $7.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $47.73 million versus $23.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $55.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.06 million.
  • Gains on sales of residential real estate loans: $0.32 million versus $0.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deposit service fees: $2.01 million compared to the $2.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP): $63.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.60 million.
Shares of QCR Holdings have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

