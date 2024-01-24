Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

FVCBankcorp (FVCB - Free Report) reported $2.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 82.4%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.1 million, representing a surprise of -80.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FVCBankcorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 65.8% versus 64.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $12.66 million compared to the $13.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of FVCBankcorp have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

