Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hanmi Financial (HAFC - Free Report) reported $59.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.9%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.43 million, representing a surprise of -5.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hanmi Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.9% versus 53.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 2.9% compared to the 3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans: -0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.23 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.29 billion.
  • Total Non-interest income: $6.68 million versus $8.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $53.14 million compared to the $54.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (tax equivalent basis): $53.14 million compared to the $55.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.39 million versus $2.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other operating income: $0.85 million versus $2.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trade finance & other service charges and fees: $1.25 million compared to the $1.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Hanmi Financial have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

