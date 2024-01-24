Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WesBanco (WSBC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, WesBanco (WSBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $149.07 million, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was -3.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WesBanco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.5%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $15.66 billion versus $15.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $30.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.11 million.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.65 million compared to the $0.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $3.46 million versus $2.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income: $3.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.13 million.
  • Service charges on deposits: $6.99 million versus $6.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net securities brokerage revenue: $2.56 million compared to the $2.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electronic banking fees: $4.89 million versus $5.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis: $118.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.50 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for WesBanco here>>>

Shares of WesBanco have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

