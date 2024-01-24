Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Huntsman Corporation (HUN - Free Report) is a chemical manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 60 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) is a financial service holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Banner Corporation (BANR - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Banner Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.

