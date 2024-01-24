We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $63.36 million, up 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Transcat, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Distribution Sales' to come in at $22.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service Revenue' to reach $40.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Distribution' of $6.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.61 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Service' will reach $13.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.79 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Transcat, Inc. shares have recorded returns of -8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRNS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.