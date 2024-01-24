We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, indicating a decline of 36.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $169.5 million, representing a decrease of 16% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 5.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Pacific Premier Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 88.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' to reach $18.44 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.94 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total NonPerforming Assets' reaching $31.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.91 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total NonPerforming Loan' should come in at $30.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.91 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $18.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income before provision for loan losses' should arrive at $146.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $181.40 million.
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp have experienced a change of -6.2% in the past month compared to the +2.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PPBI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.