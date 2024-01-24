Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 24, 2024

  • Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) fell 1.1% on the session’s real estate slump.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ - Free Report) shares jumped 6.7% after reporting fourth-quarter revenues of $35.13 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.81 billion.
  • Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) gained 4.1% after reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.’s (PEP - Free Report) shares gained 1.5% on consumer staples becoming the biggest winning sector in the session.

