HBT Financial (HBT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

HBT Financial (HBT - Free Report) reported $56.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HBT Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 52.7% versus 53.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Balances - Interest-earning assets: $4.75 billion compared to the $4.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Nonperforming Loans: $7.86 million compared to the $7.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Card income: $2.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.89 million.
  • Other noninterest income: $0.74 million versus $0.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $47.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.12 million.
  • Mortgage servicing: $1.16 million versus $1.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Wealth management fees: $2.89 million versus $2.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.02 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $9.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.90 million.
Shares of HBT Financial have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

