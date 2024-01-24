Back to top

United Community Banks (UCBI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United Community Banks (UCBI - Free Report) reported $180.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 25.9%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $206.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +1.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United Community Banks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio - Operating: 59.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.1%.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $92.88 million compared to the $97.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $25.40 billion compared to the $25.10 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $91.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $96.20 million.
  • Net interest revenue: $203.45 million versus $199.78 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: -$23.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.97 million.
  • Net interest revenue (FTE): $204.44 million versus $200.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of United Community Banks have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

