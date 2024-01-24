Back to top

Teledyne (TDY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Teledyne Technologies (TDY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, up 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.44, compared to $4.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.06, the EPS surprise was +7.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teledyne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Instrumentation: $335.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $184 million versus $184.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Systems: $103.30 million compared to the $111.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Digital Imaging: $802.50 million compared to the $812.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Instrumentation: $90.70 million compared to the $88.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Digital Imaging: $134.30 million compared to the $148.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $90.70 million versus $52.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Engineered Systems: $12.30 million versus $11.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate expense: -$15.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$19.62 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $50.20 million versus $51.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging: $182.20 million compared to the $194.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income- Instrumentation: $94.20 million compared to the $90.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Teledyne have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

