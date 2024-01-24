Back to top

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Prosperity Bancshares (PB - Free Report) reported revenue of $273.55 million, down 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +0.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prosperity Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis): 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.6% versus 48.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.4% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $34.35 billion compared to the $34.73 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 15.5% compared to the 15.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $72.67 million compared to the $75.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $70.88 million versus $63.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 16.6% versus 16.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio: 10.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.1%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $36.57 million versus $38.69 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $236.98 million compared to the $240.69 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis): $237.94 million compared to the $240.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prosperity Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

