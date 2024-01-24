Textron (TXT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Textron (
TXT Quick Quote TXT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.89 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.60, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion, representing a surprise of -0.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Textron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Textron eAviation: $10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell: $1.07 billion compared to the $888.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.3% year over year. Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems: $314 million versus $331.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation: $1.52 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Revenues- Finance: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenues- Manufacturing: $3.88 billion compared to the $3.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial: $961 million compared to the $885.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Segment Profit- Textron Aviation: $193 million compared to the $211.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Profit- Bell: $118 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $86.70 million. Segment Profit- Textron Systems: $35 million versus $38.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment profit- Industrial: $57 million versus $50.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment profit- Manufacturing: $380 million versus $308.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Textron here>>>
Shares of Textron have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
