Compared to Estimates, BOK Financial (BOKF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BOK Financial (BOKF - Free Report) reported $501.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.8%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to $2.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485.87 million, representing a surprise of +3.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BOK Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 71.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65.9%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $44.33 billion versus $44.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $298.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $286.87 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income (Total other operating revenue): $204.88 million compared to the $201.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $296.68 million versus $284.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of BOK Financial have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

