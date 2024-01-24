Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Simmons First National (SFNC) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Simmons First National (SFNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $177.6 million, down 25.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $197.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Simmons First National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total non-performing assets: $90.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.01 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 80.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.9%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus 2.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing loans: $84.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.71 million.
  • Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance: $24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.29 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Net Interest Income - FTE: $162.14 million compared to the $160.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $21.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.70 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $155.63 million versus $154.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Simmons First National here>>>

Shares of Simmons First National have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise