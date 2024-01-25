Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Community (FCCO) Q4 Earnings

First Community (FCCO - Free Report) reported $15.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +16.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Interest-Earning Assets - Average Balance: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $2.93 million compared to the $2.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $1.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.18 million.
  • Net Interest Income/margin (tax equivalent): $12.34 million versus $12.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.37 million versus $0.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions: $1.18 million versus $1.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deposit service charges: $0.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.24 million.
Shares of First Community have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

