Back to top

Image: Bigstock

City Holding (CHCO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, City Holding (CHCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $69.13 million, down 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.84, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was -2.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how City Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 47.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.7%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interest-earning assets - Total - Average balance: $5.47 billion versus $5.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $14.24 million compared to the $18.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for City Holding here>>>

Shares of City Holding have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


City Holding Company (CHCO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise