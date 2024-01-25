Manchester United plc ( MANU Quick Quote MANU - Free Report) has chosen SCAYLE to be its official e-commerce platform partner, which is expected to launch later this year. The company entered into this partnership hoping to house the most modern e-commerce platform in the industry, which is subject to continuous enhancements post launch. The ongoing evolution of the new platform aligns with the company’s goal of offering a top-tier direct-to-consumer experience for its global fan base. Moreover, in consideration of its fans’ satisfactory element, Manchester United appointed the newly partnered company to operate a new direct-to-consumer platform, which is based on and utilizes the SCAYLE commerce engine. This appointment aims to provide a captivating and personalized experience, having the ability to swiftly adapt to fast-changing requirements. The company is optimistic on the new strategic partnership with SCAYLE as it believes to have achieved a milestone through it, dedicated to enhancing its fans’ e-commerce experience. Strategic Collaborations Bode Well
Manchester United (MANU) Unveils Official E-Commerce Partner
Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) has chosen SCAYLE to be its official e-commerce platform partner, which is expected to launch later this year.
The company entered into this partnership hoping to house the most modern e-commerce platform in the industry, which is subject to continuous enhancements post launch. The ongoing evolution of the new platform aligns with the company’s goal of offering a top-tier direct-to-consumer experience for its global fan base.
Moreover, in consideration of its fans’ satisfactory element, Manchester United appointed the newly partnered company to operate a new direct-to-consumer platform, which is based on and utilizes the SCAYLE commerce engine. This appointment aims to provide a captivating and personalized experience, having the ability to swiftly adapt to fast-changing requirements.
The company is optimistic on the new strategic partnership with SCAYLE as it believes to have achieved a milestone through it, dedicated to enhancing its fans’ e-commerce experience.
Strategic Collaborations Bode Well
Manchester United intently focuses on strategic collaborations to increase and diversify its product offerings, aimed to cater to the ever-changing demand preferences of its customer fan base. In 2023, the company reported seven collaborations having a mix of new and renewed contracts.
Recently, on Dec 8, 2023, it extended its long-term partnership with MLILY to further enhance and improve the wide range of high-quality and comfortable relaxation product offerings for its players as well as consumers. Furthermore, on Nov 16, 2023, MANU announced a multi-year global partnership with WOW HYDRATE, making it the official sports hydration partner. This partnership aims to deliver high-impact campaigns, highlighting the popular drinks brand with United’s global fanbase.
Shares of MANU have gained 9.5% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 22% growth. Nonetheless, the company’s uptrend in ticket sales and attendance, attributable to its accretive collaboration initiatives, is likely to spark growth momentum in the upcoming period.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Manchester United currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.
H World Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.5%, on average. The stock has lost 34% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTHT’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates an improvement of 7.9% and 9.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.5%, on average. The stock has plunged 33.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 14.2% and 48.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.9%, on average. The stock has gained 44.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLF’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.5% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.