Spotify Technologies (SPOT) and Blackbaud (BLKB) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. This week he has two technology stocks that are showing good growth and have great prospects going forward.

First up is Spotify Technologies (SPOT - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Brian highlights that the company has an A for growth and D for value in the Zacks style scores. As a growth oriented investor Brian loves to see this “growth divergence" with a strong style score for growth and a weak style score for value. Brian says that he knows he is on the right path when he sees this “growth divergence”.

Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) is next on the list and this is also a Zacks rank #1 (Strong Buy) that's sports a D for Value and an A for Growth. This stock also has a wonderful growth divergence.

In just about all of the aggressive growth stock videos that Brian does the companies usually have an A for Growth.

As he does in all of his aggressive growth stock videos, Brian looks at the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, valuation and of course the stock chart.


