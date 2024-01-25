Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CSX (CSX) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, CSX (CSX - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.68 billion, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CSX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 64.1% compared to the 63.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue per unit - Intermodal: $767 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $743.05.
  • Volume - Rail - Automotive: 98 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 93.3 thousand.
  • Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Minerals: 85 thousand compared to the 85.73 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Coal: $620 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $623.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Revenue- Intermodal: $552 million compared to the $523.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers: $135 million versus $138.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.9% change.
  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals: $661 million compared to the $647.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Automotive: $314 million versus $287.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Minerals: $179 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
  • Revenue- Total Merchandise- Forest Products: $251 million versus $258.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
  • Revenue- Total Merchandise: $2.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
Shares of CSX have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

