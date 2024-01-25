Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CACI International (CACI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

CACI International (CACI - Free Report) reported $1.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $4.36 for the same period compares to $4.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.50, the EPS surprise was -3.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CACI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY): 11.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.8%.
  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise: $849.54 million versus $860.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology: $984.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $953.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other: $85.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $159.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies: $389.94 million versus $399.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CACI International here>>>

Shares of CACI International have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CACI International, Inc. (CACI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise