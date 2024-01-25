Back to top

SL Green (SLG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, SL Green (SLG - Free Report) reported revenue of $131.93 million, down 41.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to -$1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.3 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SL Green performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental revenue, net: $131.93 million versus $150.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.7% change.
  • Revenues- Investment income: $6.86 million versus $6.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $18.27 million compared to the $15.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$2.45 versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$0.84.
Shares of SL Green have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

