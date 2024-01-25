Compared to Estimates, United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

United Rentals (
URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report) reported $3.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. EPS of $11.26 for the same period compares to $9.74 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 billion, representing a surprise of +2.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.85.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how United Rentals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Equipment rentals: $3.12 billion versus $3.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change. Revenues- Service and other revenues: $83 million compared to the $78.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year. Revenues- Contractor supplies sales: $36 million compared to the $36.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Revenues- Sales of new equipment: $52 million compared to the $52.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year. Revenues- Sales of rental equipment: $438 million compared to the $379.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Revenues- Specialty- Contractor supplies sales: $14 million compared to the $12.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals: $830 million compared to the $809.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Revenues- Specialty- Sales of new equipment: $23 million compared to the $32.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Specialty- Sales of rental equipment: $39 million versus $44.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Specialty- Service and other revenues: $9 million versus $7.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Revenues- General rentals: $2.81 billion versus $2.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- General Rentals- Service and other revenues: $74 million versus $70.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for United Rentals here>>>
Shares of United Rentals have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
