Plexus (PLXS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) reported revenue of $982.61 million, down 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $992.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was -0.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Plexus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market Sector- Healthcare/Life Sciences: $381 million compared to the $402.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Aerospace/Defense: $167 million versus $165.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Industrial: $435 million compared to the $429.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
Shares of Plexus have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

