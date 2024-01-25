Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (
Compared to Estimates, Knight-Swift (KNX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) reported $1.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -80.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Knight-Swift performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload: 93.9% versus 91.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL: 85.5% versus 85.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Intermodal: 104.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 102.4%.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics: 93.1% versus 92.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Operating Revenue- Logistics: $164.54 million compared to the $144.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
- Operating revenue- LTL: $275.88 million compared to the $268.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Intermodal: $94.43 million versus $99.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change.
- Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment: $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $978.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.5%.
- Operating Revenue- Truckload: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year.
- Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $239.74 million versus $231.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.
- Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $1.69 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
- Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment: $232.08 million compared to the $233.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Knight-Swift have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.