Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, W.R. Berkley (WRB - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.21 billion, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.45, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the EPS surprise was +7.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how W.R. Berkley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio - Total: 88.4% versus 90.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Expense Ratio: 28.4% versus 28.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios): 60.8% compared to the 61.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net investment income: $313.34 million compared to the $284.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.6% year over year.
  • Net premiums earned: $2.71 billion compared to the $2.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Revenues from non-insurance businesses: $160.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $169.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
  • Net investment gains (losses)- Net realized gains on investment sales: -$2.86 million versus $32.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other income (loss): $0.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -90.9%.
  • Insurance service fees: $25.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
  • Net premiums earned- Reinsurance: $331.99 million compared to the $320.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Net premiums earned- Insurance: $2.38 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for W.R. Berkley here>>>

Shares of W.R. Berkley have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

