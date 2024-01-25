Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cathay (CATY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cathay General (CATY - Free Report) reported revenue of $205.24 million, down 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $197.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +13.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cathay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 53.8% versus 48.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% versus 3.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $22.07 billion compared to the $21.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio: 10.6% compared to the 10.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $182.14 million compared to the $184.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $23.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.64 million.
  • Letters of credit commissions: $1.74 million versus $1.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cathay here>>>

Shares of Cathay have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise