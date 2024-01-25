Back to top

Washington Trust (WASH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $45.96 million, down 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +40.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Washington Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 1.9% versus 1.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 70.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 74.4%.
  • Total noninterest income: $13.31 million compared to the $14.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.73 million.
Shares of Washington Trust have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

