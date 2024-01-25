Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hexcel (HXL) Q4 Earnings

Hexcel (HXL - Free Report) reported $457.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $467.07 million, representing a surprise of -2.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hexcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total: $267.50 million versus $282.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $37.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.3%.
  • Net sales- Engineered products: $81.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $87.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Net sales- Composite Materials: $393.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $385.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
  • Net Sales- Space & Defense: $152.30 million compared to the $145.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.4% year over year.
  • Operating income- Composite Materials: $56.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $66.18 million.
  • Operating income- Corporate & Other: -$17 million compared to the -$14.10 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income- Engineered Products: $7.80 million compared to the $11.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Hexcel have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

