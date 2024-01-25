Back to top

Pathward (CASH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Pathward Financial (CASH - Free Report) reported $162.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23, the EPS surprise was -13.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pathward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 6.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.4%.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.03 billion compared to the $6.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonInterest Income: $52.76 million compared to the $56.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $110.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.85 million.
Shares of Pathward have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

