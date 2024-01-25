Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CVB Financial (CVBF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, CVB Financial (CVBF - Free Report) reported revenue of $138.52 million, down 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +2.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CVB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 47.6% versus 43.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total interest-earning assets: $14.65 billion versus $14.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Loan: $21.30 million compared to the $12.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Assets: $21.30 million versus $12.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $119.36 million versus $122.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $19.16 million compared to the $12.57 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $119.90 million compared to the $121.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $4.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.08 million.
  • Trust and investment services: $3.08 million compared to the $3.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CVB Financial have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

