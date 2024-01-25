We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson Controls (JCI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 25.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Johnson Controls metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Global Products' will reach $2.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Building Solutions North America' should come in at $2.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' reaching $613.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, Johnson Controls shares have recorded returns of -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), JCI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>