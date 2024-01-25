Back to top

Company News for Jan 25, 2024

  • Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX - Free Report) increased 4.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.
  • General Dynamics Corporation’s (GD - Free Report) shares jumped 4.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $11.7 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.5 billion.
  • Shares of AT&T Inc. (T - Free Report) fell 3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents.
  • American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (AEP - Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on utilities becoming one of the biggest losing sectors in the session.
     

