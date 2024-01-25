Back to top

NetScout (NTCT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, NetScout Systems (NTCT - Free Report) reported revenue of $218.07 million, down 19.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.08 million, representing a surprise of +9.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +92.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NetScout performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service: $122.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Revenue- Product: $95.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.9%.
  • Service gross profit: $93.87 million versus $86.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Product gross profit: $80.58 million versus $68.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of NetScout have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

