Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Stock Yards (SYBT) Q4 Earnings

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT - Free Report) reported $86.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was -7.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stock Yards performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 57.8% compared to the 56.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $24.42 million versus $22.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Stock Yards have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

