Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Southwest (LUV) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) reported $6.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to -$0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +236.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense: 10.96 cents versus 10.93 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Load factor: 78.2% versus 83.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 45,513 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45,330.12 million.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 35,580 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 38,054.63 million.
  • Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM): 14.99 cents versus 14.9 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM): 13.65 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.53 cents.
  • Passenger revenue yield per RPM: 17.46 cents versus 16.25 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fuel consumed: 565 Mgal compared to the 571.09 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.
  • CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items: 10.87 cents versus 10.98 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M]: $6.21 billion compared to the $6.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $567 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $573.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
  • Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $44 million versus $48.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Southwest here>>>

Shares of Southwest have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise