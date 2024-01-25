Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TowneBank (TOWN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, TowneBank (TOWN - Free Report) reported revenue of $155.55 million, down 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.84 million, representing a surprise of -5.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TowneBank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 76.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 72.1%.
  • Average Earning assets: $15.10 billion versus $14.93 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent: 2.9% versus 3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Residential mortgage banking income, net: $8.04 million versus $8.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net: $21.21 million compared to the $21.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Credit card merchant fees, net: $1.48 million versus $1.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.04 million compared to the $2.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis): $108.92 million versus $112.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income: $4.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.49 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $47.81 million versus $52.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Bank owned life insurance: $2.21 million compared to the $1.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for TowneBank here>>>

Shares of TowneBank have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

