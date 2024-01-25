Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $69.96 million, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.87 million, representing a surprise of -3.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Second Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 50.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.1%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.6%.
  • Total interest earning assets - Average Balance: $5.29 billion versus $5.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $8.73 million versus $10.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other income: $0.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 million.
  • Financial Services- Service charges on deposits: $2.53 million compared to the $2.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans: $0.37 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Debit card interchange income: $2.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.61 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $61.60 million compared to the $62.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest and dividend income: $61.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.01 million.
Shares of Old Second Bancorp have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

