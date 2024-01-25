Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Union Pacific (UNP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.16 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.71, compared to $2.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.56, the EPS surprise was +5.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Union Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 60.9% compared to the 62.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average revenue per car - Premium: $1,824 compared to the $1,865.17 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue Ton-Miles: 104,943 million versus 105,057.7 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Ton-Miles - Bulk: 50,588 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50,545.08 million.
  • Freight Revenues- Premium: $1.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
  • Operating Revenues- Other revenues: $358 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $375.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%.
  • Operating Revenues- Freight revenues: $5.80 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
  • Freight Revenues- Industrial Products: $2.08 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Freight Revenues- Bulk: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Freight Revenues- Fertilizer: $194 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.90 million.
  • Freight Revenues- Industrial chemicals & plastics: $538 million compared to the $510.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Freight Revenues- Food & refrigerated: $264 million compared to the $284.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Union Pacific here>>>

Shares of Union Pacific have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise