Dow Inc. (DOW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.62 billion, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +7.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dow Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $5.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
  • Revenues- Corporate: $138 million compared to the $75.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +84% year over year.
  • Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings: $1.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
  • Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $2.95 billion compared to the $2.89 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $988 million versus $906.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$54 million compared to the -$67.33 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings: $134 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $293.15 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $148 million compared to the $135.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Dow Inc. have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

