Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sherwin-Williams (SHW - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.25 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +0.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group: 4,694 compared to the 4,697 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Paint Stores Group: $2.94 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer Brands Group: $692.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $645.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.5%.
  • Net sales- Performance Coatings Group: $1.61 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Net sales- Administrative: $1.10 million compared to the $0.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +120% year over year.
  • Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group: $567.30 million compared to the $559.60 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit: $278.70 million compared to the $261.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit: $74.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $62.43 million.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

