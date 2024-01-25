Back to top

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $376 million, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $386.79 million, representing a surprise of -2.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +151.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CNX Resources Corporation. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Production: 1,596.9 Mcfe/D versus 1,531.17 Mcfe/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Realized Gas Price per Mcf: $2.47 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.30.
  • Average Sales Price - Natural Gas: $2.16 versus $2.47 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Production Volumes: 146.9 Bcfe versus 141.1 Bcfe estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

