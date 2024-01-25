Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Airlines (AAL) Q4 Earnings

American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reported $13.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.02 billion, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +383.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total: 17.77 cents versus 18.16 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total: 13.24 cents versus 13.47 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Available seat miles - Total: 69,773 million versus 69,598.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Passenger load factor (percent) - Total: 83.6% compared to the 85.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Passenger revenue per ASM - Total: 17.21 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.14 cents.
  • Total revenue per ASM - Total: 18.72 cents versus 18.79 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total: 3.06 $/gal compared to the 3.12 $/gal average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fuel consumption - Total: 1,033 MGal versus 1,050.66 MGal estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Yield - Total: 20.59 cents compared to the 19.96 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Passenger: $12.01 billion compared to the $11.91 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $853 million compared to the $883.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cargo: $199 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $202.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.3%.
Shares of American Airlines have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

