Compared to Estimates, First Foundation (FFWM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, First Foundation (FFWM - Free Report) reported revenue of $56.37 million, down 31.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.03 million, representing a surprise of -9.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how First Foundation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 98.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 96.3%.
- Net Interest Margin: 1.4% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Balances - Total interest-earnings assets: $12.65 billion compared to the $12.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized: 0% compared to the 0% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total nonperforming assets: $20.20 million compared to the $13.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net interest income: $42.49 million versus $49.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest income: $13.88 million versus $12.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Asset management, consulting and other fees: $8.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.19 million.
- Other income: $2.92 million compared to the $2.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Foundation have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.