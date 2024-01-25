Back to top

First Merchants (FRME) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, First Merchants (FRME - Free Report) reported revenue of $156.51 million, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $158.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.8%.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized): 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $17.22 billion versus $16.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $26.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.43 million.
  • Net gains and fees on sales of loans: $4.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.83 million.
  • Other income: -$0.15 million versus $1.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other customer fees: $0.24 million versus $0.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $135.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.70 million.
  • Fiduciary and wealth management fees: $8.19 million versus $7.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $7.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.05 million.
  • Derivative hedge fees: $1.05 million versus $0.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Merchants have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

