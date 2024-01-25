Eagle Materials (EXP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Eagle Materials (
- Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard: $227.78 compared to the $236.11 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates: $57.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $59.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
- Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $200.97 million compared to the $194.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $25.93 million compared to the $19.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
- Total Revenue- Light Materials: $226.89 million versus $209.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
- Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned): $274.17 million versus $260.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.
- Total Revenue- Heavy Materials: $331.94 million compared to the $320.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard: $7.52 million compared to the $6.36 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $75.06 million compared to the $79.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials: $82.59 million compared to the $86.14 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement: $105.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $91.03 million.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Concrete and Aggregates: $1.76 million versus $3.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Eagle Materials have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.